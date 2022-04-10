Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue Team rescue elderly woman from fall on Sky Bridge Trail

An elderly woman had taken a misstep, falling and hitting her head

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team rescued an injured woman who fell and hit her head during a hike.

Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue Team says it responded to a report of an injured hiker on Sky Bridge Trail around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Team Deputy Chief Mike Hackett, who the team says is a nurse, worked alongside providers from Breathitt Wolfe EMS to assess the woman. While she was conscious and responsive, it was determined that it would be best to conduct a carry out as a precaution.

Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue says team members then packaged the woman, and began the carry out operation. Team rope rescue technicians rigged a low angle belay to assist in the woman’s safe evacuation up a staircase, just before the trail head.