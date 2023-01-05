Wolfe Co. head start bus crashes; no children injured

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — No one was injured when a bus crashed Thursday morning in Wolfe County.

According to Middle Kentucky CAP Head Start Director Chris Holiday, one of the head start’s buses drove off the road around 8 to 8:30 a.m. All children and the bus driver on board weren’t injured. The children’s parents picked them up from the scene; some were taken to local clinics to check for injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Holiday says the cause of the crash is unknown at the time.