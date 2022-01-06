WKU closing all campuses Thursday due to winter weather

Only essential personnel should report to campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Western Kentucky University campuses will be closed Thursday, January 6, due to winter weather.

Only essential personnel, including adverse weather crews, emergency services personnel, and necessary food service and HRL staff, should report to campus.

If unsure, employees should consult with their supervisors to determine reporting status.

Follow www.wku.edu/news for the latest info.