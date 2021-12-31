With 14-year-old Fayette’s 37th homicide victim, record mounts

Of the 37, all but one have involved shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 14-year-old boy is Fayette County’s 37th homicide victim of the year, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Betsy Lane, police said in a release. When police say when they arrived to the call of shots fired with one person suffering injuries, they located the 14-year-old in a yard with life-threatening injuries. Officers performed CPR until the Lexington Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to UK Medical Center where he died.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Of the 37 homicides, which continues to set a new record for the county above last year’s record of 34, 36 have involved a shooting. One was a beating, police have said.