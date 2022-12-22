Winter travel tips from Kentucky State Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are sharing advice on winter travel tips so you can best prepare ahead of the incoming winter storm.

First, KSP says to plan ahead; make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained, and ensure your vehicle is maintained to handle not only the road conditions but also the frigid temperatures.

Here are some other reminds, if you must travel:

Refrain from calling 911 for road or weather conditions due to high call volume. Telecommunicators need the lines open to assist callers who have emergencies

Reduce speed in wintery conditions

Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays

Increase distance between vehicles – the ability to stop is significantly affected on snow-covered or icy roadways

Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off the road or having a collision

Ensure your windshield washer fluid is full and that you use an anti-ice solution

Turn on your vehicle’s headlamps. Remove any dirt, mud or snow from all vehicle lights

Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to freezing before roadways

Avoid using cruise control which can cause a vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time

Charge your cellular phone prior to departure

Always dress warmly and keep a blanket in the vehicle

Carry a winter survival kit that includes items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for water), windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, tool kit, bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for added traction), collapsible shovel, flashlight and extra batteries

If you’re stranded, staying in your vehicle can often be the safest choice, but KSP says some other tips are:

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area

Wrap your entire body, including your head, in blankets or extra clothing

Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems

Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let air in. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe as this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer

Do not eat unmelted snow. It will lower your body temperature

KSP is also asking travelers to watch out for stranded motorists. If you see or believe someone is stranded, call 1-800-222-5555.