Winning Kentucky Derby jockey begins serving suspension

Sonny Leon will be able to ride in the Preakness, according to his agent

COLUMBUS, OH (WTVQ) – Winning Kentucky Derby jockey Sonny Leon has begun serving a four-day suspension handed down by racing stewards in Ohio for “careless riding” in the third race on April 27, 2022 at Thistledown Racecourse.

Leon’s agent says the suspension will not keep his client from riding ‘Rich Strike’ in the Preakness at Pimlico on May 21 if the horse is entered in the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Stewards in Ohio ruled Leon “deliberately and aggressively” steered ‘One Glamorous Gal’ toward the rail to block other horses in the stretch and interfered with jockey Alexander Chavez aboard ‘Ultra Rays.’

‘One Glamorous Gal’ was disqualified to sixth.