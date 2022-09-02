Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in the drawing on Wednesday but not the Powerball.

The winner has not come forward but has to redeem their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville.