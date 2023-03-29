#WingsUp: Transylvania women’s basketball team heads to Dallas for national championship

The Pioneers women's basketball team is 32-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Transylvania women’s basketball team is #WingsUp as they head to Dallas to play in the national championship after a 32-0 season thus far.

The Pioneers left Lexington for Dallas on Wednesday morning with a huge send-off where hundreds of people cheered, clapped and praised the team and their historic accomplishment.

They’ll play the Christopher Newport Captains in the women’s NCAA Division III national basketball championship — the first Transylvania athletics team to do so.

The championship game will be held at 12 p.m. ET in the American Airlines Center on Saturday, April 1.

A webpage on Transy’s site was launched (transy.edu/wbb23) with information about university events, how to order commemorative gear, watch parties and more.

Here are some of those events:

Championship Week Blood Drive

Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by the Kentucky Blood Center drive in the Pioneer Rooms to support the pioneers while helping the community. All donors will receive a Kentucky Blood Center T-shirt and a chance to win a national championship hoodie

Championship Game Day

Saturday, April 1 at 12 p.m. ET

The team will be wearing black in Dallas, and Pios fans are encouraged to wear black at the following watch parties and at home too to show support:

Campus Watch Party at the Kentucky Theatre; 214 E. Main Street in Lexington; Doors open at 11 a.m.

Lexington Watch Party at KSBar; 1030 South Broadway; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Louisville Watch Party at Drake’s in St. Matthew’s; 3939 Shelbyville Road; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campus welcome back

A welcome home rally will be held Wednesday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the Beck Center.

To watch the game, head to CBS Sports Network. You may also have access through your cable provider — you can see a full list at https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network.