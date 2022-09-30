Window and door manufacturer locating plant in Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot building for the operation.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has preliminarily approved an agreement with the company to provide up to $2.25 million in tax incentives.

The jobs will include 183 light manufacturing and shipping positions and 20 office jobs.

Production is expected to start as soon as April.