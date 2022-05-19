Winchester Walmart closes for hazardous odor

Walmart can reopen when ready

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Winchester Fire Department, a call came in just before 8:30 A.M. with numerous people complaining of coughing and skin irritation. Firefighters say when they arrived, they confirmed it was a hazmat situation and everyone inside the store was evacuated.

According to the fire department, an unidentified hazardous odor was found and isolated. Ventilation was used to clean the area. Firefighters say they gave Walmart the option to reopen when ready.

No one was sent to the hospital, according to firefighters but 20 to 25 people were checked out by emergency responders.