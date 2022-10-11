Winchester votes to move up alcohol sales on Sunday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Happy hour can now get started a little bit earlier on Sundays, thanks to a new Winchester city ordinance.

An ordinance change occurred at the Winchester Board of Commissioners meeting last week.

According to the Winchester Sun, a 4-1 vote passed allowing alcohol sales hours on Sundays to be moved up 2 hours earlier than previous laws allowed, switching from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m., matching the City of Lexington.

A starting date for the change has not yet been announced.