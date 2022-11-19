Winchester teen helps feed the underserved community

Trinity Townsend partnered with the food pantry at her church, First Baptist Church in Winchester to help feed the community

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A high school junior used her Saturday to give back to others, in what started as just as an idea in her dorm room.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to my community because I know I’ve been blessed with so much stuff and I just wanted to give back to people,” said Trinity Townsend of Winchester.

Townsend is part of a craft academy program, which allows her to get college credit while still in high school. She says with the cold winter season, she wanted to come up with a way to help those who might not get help otherwise.

“I like to see the smiles on people’s faces and like to know that I’m making an impact in the world. That’s kind of what I wanna do,” said Townsend.

Townsend partnered with the food pantry at her church, First Baptist Church in Winchester. On a cold day- they provided hot meals for the underserved community.

It wasn’t just hot meals that were given out. Each person also received a good bag filled with toiletry items, including toothpaste, mouthwash, and blankets.

“We just wanted to do this little act of kindness, this act of compassion to let them know that despite what they may be dealing with, especially in these challenging times, that there are some people who really care,” said Pastor Marvin King of First Baptist Church.

King says the food pantry is open twice a week. He says they’re planning more events to help those in need in the lead up to Christmas.

For Townsend, she hopes her act of kindness inspires others.

“As you do little things it goes into bigger things so I’m hoping my just give to the Salvation Army, like the stuff they don’t use anymore, so people who don’t have anything, they might go there and get stuff,” said Townsend.