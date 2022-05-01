Winchester Popeye’s little helper brings smiles to customer’s faces

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A six year old is causing a lot of smiles at the Winchester Popeye’s on Bypass Road.

Winter Gilbert is a kindergartner at Shearer Elementary. During a recent NTI day, her mom Kayla Gilbert didn’t have anyone to babysit Winter.

So, with permission from the bosses, Winter was allowed to hang at the fast food establishment.

Winter wanted to greet and talk to people, so they dressed her up in a Popeye’s uniform.

A customer snapped a photo after she says Winter made her day, and posted it on social media.

The post was shared several times and now others are coming by to give tips and meet the little superstar.

Winter was a little shy, but when asked how she feels about helping people, here’s what she had to say:

“Happy, because now I get to buy all the toys,” said Winter.

“Since she was a baby, she always liked making people smile and stuff,” said Kayla, Winter’s mother. “She’s good with other kids. She tries to involve everybody. She just loves making people smile.”

Winter says she won’t spend all of that money. She also plans to put some of it in savings.