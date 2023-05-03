Winchester police warn community of recent ‘drastic rise’ in overdoses

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Winchester police are warning of a “drastic rise” in overdoses, some fatal, within the last few months.

“No drug is safe. Most drugs have had contact with fentanyl in some fashion, or they are pure fentanyl disguised as other drugs,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police also warned that other drugs are being added to the drug supply, making Narcan ineffective.

“If you see something, say something,” police pleaded. “Now is the time. Working together, we can save lives.”

Officers reminded the community they have two, 24/7 lines for anonymous complaints (859-745-7403 or 859-355-7443).

“If you know of a house that is used in the trafficking of illegal drugs, or the traffickers themselves, please speak up. No information you provide is too small. Names, house numbers, license plate numbers, anything at all. Don’t find yourself saying later on, ‘I should have done something, I should have said something’.” police wrote on Facebook.

A free overdose prevention training will be held by the Clark County Health Department on Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot where the community can learn how to administer Narcan, get a review of commonly used opioids, recognize signs and symptoms of an overdose and more.

For more information, you can call the health department at 859-744-4482.