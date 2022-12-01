Winchester police investigating string of thefts from vehicles earlier this week

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Winchester police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Winchester PD, thefts occurred in the Bel-Air/Bon Haven neighborhoods and the Colby Ridge Subdivision on Nov. 27-28 from midnight to 5 a.m.

Residents are being asked to look at their surveillance systems and doorbell cameras and send footage to Detective Shane Southwood at ssouthwood@winchesterky.com or call 859-745-7408.