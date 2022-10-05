Winchester man charged with assaulting TSA officers at Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 55-year-old Winchester man was charged Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration officers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

According to the indictment, Kelvin Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting and impeding officers of the United States government.

If convicted, Portwood faces up to 26 years in prison.