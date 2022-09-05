Winchester Labor Day Parade returns after two year hiatus

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Winchester for the annual Labor Day celebration and the parade. It’s the longest running parade in the State of Kentucky, celebrating its 118th year.

This is also the parades first year back after a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Many people were excited for the return.

“It’s beautiful and I’ve wanted to come to this parade” said Bella Jarmanaruiz.

“Good, fun, excited to have parades back” said the McCord family.

“I’ve never been to a parade before and this is my first time” said Daisy Wimor.

The crowds could see different floats, organizations, the Labor Day queen and bands like Kentucky State University, Simmons College and George Rogers Clark High School band and steppers.

“Seeing everybody around having a good crowd, you know just enjoying some time” said Armanti Oldham.

“It is fun and you get a lot of candy” added Fischer Bennett.

Elizabeth Carter, the President of the Winchester Labor Day Committee says the organization’s goal was to come back stronger than ever this year, and to instill the importance of the parade to the younger generation.

“Our ancestors probably worked hard trying to keep everything and everybody together, and if we can continue the younger ones this coming aboard, if we can continue to let them know the importance of everybody getting together to make tradition last” said Carter.

And with the large turnout, she has no doubt it will.

“The fact that everybody has come out, even with the weather being this bad, it shows that everybody was ready for it to come back” added Carter.