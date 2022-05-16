Winchester firefighters rescue two dogs from house roof

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – You’ve heard plenty of stories of firefighters getting kittens and cats down from trees, but it’s not every day you hear about rescuing large dogs from a house roof.

It happened Sunday in Winchester.

According to a Facebook post on the Winchester Professional Firefighters L1807 page, firefighters rescued two large dogs from the roof of a home after the canines manages to wiggle through a small opening next to a window air conditioning unit.

Firefighters say both dogs were safe and unharmed.