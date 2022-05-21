Winchester firefighters rescue child stuck chest-deep in mud

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Playing in the mud can be fun. Getting stuck in the mud can be potentially dangerous. A young boy in Winchester found that out on Thursday.

Firefighters say the child was stuck in a mud hole up to his chest while playing with another friend.

Firefighters got the child out of the mud, hosed him and his friend off and the two went back to playing, according to firefighters.

It was literally a dirty job and the firefighters did it.