Winchester Fire Department educates community about fire safety

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Winchester and Clark County fire departments partnered together Saturday for a Winchester Safety Event.

The event is part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The event was held on Depot Street. It featured fire safety tips and information, along with demonstrations on the life-saving equipment firefighters use every day.

The departments shared the importance of knowing exit routes, signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s a great way for us to get out and get with the community, educate, get kids motivated to learn and see some cool trucks and engines, and toys,” said John Gallagher with the Winchester Fire Department.

There were also tours of firetrucks and a smoke maze trailer.