Winchester couple reopens thrift store/food pantry

Janice and Brad Pence are displaying the open sign once again at the store that formally served the community in March

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ) – In Winchester a couple has reopened a thrift store together with some of the proceeds going to help those in need.

“Twice blessed” is a continuation of the former store called “Second Blessings,” which used to be a thrift store and food bank before it went out of business in March when the owners retired. Now Brad and Janice Pence are displaying the open sign once again with the help of their church. The couple is selling everything from clothes to portraits to furniture with some of the money going back into the community to help feed the hungry.

“Helping the people in the community is wonderful and it makes you feel good. Some days are hard some days are hard and some days are harder than others but its great it’s great to know that that person that needed something had some place to come, says Janice Pence.

With this time of year being yard sale season the new owners say they’ll welcome new merchandise for their store to sell.