Winchester couple have first baby of year at Saint Joseph East

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – On January 1, 2022, Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East delivered its first baby of 2022 at 12:45 p.m.

Courtney and Nick Willoughby from Winchester, Ky., welcomed Camden Allen. He weighed 7 lbs. and 7 oz. and was 20¼ inches long.

Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East partnered with local business to provide the parents with a gift basket for the first baby born in the new year. This year, the basket included books, toys and essentials like for their new addition.

“Every new life is worthy of celebration,” said Joan Morrin, nurse manager for women’s care and newborn nursery, Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. “But there is something extra special about the first birth of the new year. Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East prides itself on being a trusted source for maternity care, and we are honored to play a vital role in our patients’ journey as they welcome their new baby.”

In 2021, Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East welcomed more than 1,700 babies.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center.

The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.

The Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East is a 16-bed Level III NICU located in Lexington. Established in 2010, the facility serves residents of central and eastern Kentucky and is a state-of-the-art hospital dedicated exclusively to the health and well-being of women. The facility features patient- and family-centered design and amenities.