Winchester company matching donations up to $10,000 for Shop with a Cop program

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/STUFF RECYCLING) – Stuff Recycling is helping local children by partnering with Shop with a Cop Winchester/Clark County.

Stuff Recycling has pledged to match his supporters’ donations up to $10,000 to create lasting holiday memories for families in his community that is experiencing economic hardship.

“We live here, our kids attend Clark County schools and we have personally seen how hard-working and kind the folks around here are,” said Jerry Joiner, owner, and operator of Stuff Recycling. “These are our neighbors and we want them to know we are here to lend a hand when times are tough.”

For over 25 years, Shop with a Cop Winchester/Clark County FOP34 Lodge has created Christmas magic for children whose families are in need of financial assistance by taking them shopping for Christmas gifts.

These items include necessities like winter coats and clothing as well as fun extras like toys and treats.

According to Stuff Recycling, all items are purchased with funds raised by generous members of the community.

For those that want to help Stuff Recycling reach their $10,000 goal, donations can be made at their office, located on Lexington Road in Winchester, or on the Shop with a Cop Winchester/Clark County Facebook page. Those who choose to donate via Shop with a Cop, but want their contribution matched should mention Stuff Recycling at the time of donation.