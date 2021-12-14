Winchester community rallies together for western KY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Donations to help those impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky have been rolling in across the state all weekend. In Clark County, a veterans center is partnering with local police to send resources to Mayfield.

“Anytime that there’s a crisis like this, we have always donated,” says Phyllis Abbott, executive director of Lady Veterans Connect.

Lady Veterans Connect is an organization dedicated to helping women veterans in the area. However, its help extends further. After hearing what happened in western Kentucky, Lady Veterans Connect jumped into action pulling its resources to send to those in need.

“We have the space here, we’re going to turn the cafeteria into a staging area right now for any donations here in Clark County or surrounding counties, wherever that wants to come and donate,” says Abbott.

The Winchester Police Department loaded a semi truck Monday afternoon to haul to Mayfield early Tuesday morning. Winchester police says Lady Veterans Connect blew away its expectations with donations, filling a whole 20-foot trailer and the back of a pickup truck.

“We have a very compassionate group of people here that volunteers and anytime there’s a crisis like this, we’re always going to be on board with it,” says Abbott.

Some of the items included in its donations were blankets, water, non-perishable food, dog food, diapers and cleaning supplies. These donations will help give the people of Mayfield some of the most basic needs during this time after losing everything.

“I would say that while it looks like a lot and seems like a lot to us is probably a small drop in the bucket for what’s going to happen down there in western Kentucky,” says Sergeant Travis Thompson with Winchester Police. “You know, if every community is doing this several times, then that’s probably gonna be a big help to them. And that’s what we hope to accomplish.”

Winchester police says donations will still be accepted into the foreseeable future. Police say the community stepped-up in a big way to help their fellow Kentuckians on their road to recovery. Winchester businesses are planning to deliver more donations next week.

“Veterans, you know they gave and they served in the military but they also like to serve after they get out of the military,” says Abbott.