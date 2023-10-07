Winchester community helps raise awareness, money for Spina Bifida

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens braved the crisp, cool weather to walk for a good cause Saturday at College Park in Winchester.

The annual Rock and Roll for Spina Bifida walk raises money for the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky. Spina bifida is a neuro tube defect condition that affects the spine.

Amie and Steven Moore started the walk four years ago. Their son Lincoln has spina bifida. They say the walk helps shine a spotlight on the condition

“Really just to raise awareness, not just our son, but all people because they’re special individuals and the things that they go through in life to continue to have a smile on their face. We just think they should be celebrated,” says Steven Moore.

“It’s really great to see the community come and support spina bifida in general. 6 years when we found out about spina bifida, we didn’t know about it. So its changed our world. And so its just nice for people to come and support what we’re doing,” says Amie Moore.

The event also included an online auction, princesses, giveaways and games.

