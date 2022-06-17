Winchester community helps convert she shed into art studio for young artist with Cystic Fibrosis

Kayla Blair hopes to be an artists one day and in the meantime has been selling custom notebooks. Now her community has rallied behind her to give her a new art studio

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ) – A Winchester teen living with cystic fibrosis has made art her outlet and escape and has even built a small business from it. Normally, her art studio was her walk in closet. Thanks to Make-A- Wish, she’s moving her stencils and sketchbooks into a brand new space of her very own. One day 13-year-old Kyla Blair from Winchester hopes to have her art hanging in a gallery. Until that day comes she is starting small with a small business, selling notebooks she designs from front to back.

“I basically buy the notebooks from the store and then I draw on them with my markers or paint and then I sell them for $8,” says Blair.

With the number of customer she’s acquired, her art is already on back order. Her step mom Amy acts as her business manager

“This was one that she made me and so we kind of talked about how she was doing it for fun and I said..You know theses are really good you could start a little side business as a 7th grader,” says Amy

Behind the closed doors of Kyla’s walk-in closet that she’s converted into an art studio, she’s living with Cystic Fibrosis. Similar to asthma, the condition makes it hard for Kyla to breathe and also affects her digestive system.

“I have to do a vest that is like a percussion chamber and I have to do a breathing and it basically sends medicine into my lungs that gets all the mucus out of there,”

Blair is a Make-A-Wish kid and she says her wish to have a studio space to draw and paint.

“All my siblings always try to talk to me play with me and whatever else and when I’m drawing I kind of forget about that and focus on what I’m doing,” says Blaire.

With the help of Make-A-Wish and 20 different businesses in her community, Blair’s closing the door of her walk-in closet and moving into a she shed just a few feet from her house. Now she can be a true uninterrupted artist at work and break in the new space by filling a tall order of custom notebooks.

“A lot of people have ordered them so I gotta get to work on that,” says Blair.