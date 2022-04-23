Winchester celebrates Earth Day

Saturday, the second annual Earth Day Celebration was at Legacy Grove Park

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Earth Day celebrations continued this weekend in Winchester.

The second annual Earth Day Celebration was at Legacy Grove Park and featured booths from fifteen different community partners.

The celebrations began with a litter clean-up followed by a grill-out, with some education activities, games, live music, and more.

Organizers say it’s all part of celebrating the beautiful Earth we live on.

“Here out at Legacy Grove Park it’s very important to us to keep it clean, safe, and beautiful. We have a legacy to leave for our community and our children. That’s really the reason for the name of the park and that’s really what we’re doing today is to leave a legacy, and a legacy that will sustain them for years and years to come,” said Legacy Grove Park Executive Director Deborah Jackson.

Organizers look to bring the event back each year.