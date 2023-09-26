Winchester baby girl gets liver transplant over the weekend

(WTVQ) — Almost a month ago, the Marcum family shared their baby’s story, at the time Evelyn Marcum was 10-months-old and in need of a transplant, fast forward to now, “I just wanna say thank you, and without, without you guys, my little girl probably wouldn’t be here. And I’m sorry, that you had to lose yours, we’re so grateful,” said an emotional Cameron Marcum,, Evelyn Marcum’s father.

At nearly 11 months Evelyn Marcum has already dealt with her share of adversity.

Evelyn received a liver transplant over the weekend, a call her parents have been expecting.

“A few days before we got the call saying that there was a liver available to her. So we were very surprised because we were still working to move her up on the list. They had to do, you know, imaging and testing, a couple of things to make sure they had everything in line with Evelyn and it was all up to date. They had to, go retrieve the liver, which was, a donation that was out of state. And then, we started her surgery, her transplant surgery around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. And her surgery team finished around 8:30 on Saturday,” says Nicole Marcum, Evelyn’s mother.

Evelyn’s mother, Nicole says there was only one minor complication during surgery, but since then Evelyn is now recovering in a pediatric ICU.

“I don’t think any parent can prepare for their child, having the medical needs that we’ve needed to go through and lots of other parents go through. when you have something this severe going on with your child, so, and that’s both financially or emotionally,” added Nicole.

Nicole and Cameron say the support from their community, and each other helped strengthen their bond as a family.

“I don’t know how we could have done it without such a wonderful network of people and it’s all for our daughter and she’s the, you know, our two daughters, they’re the most important things in the world to us and so to have other people care about them as you know, seems like as much as we do is, is really wonderful,” added Nicole.

According to Donate Life, currently, there are 1,900 children on the national transplant waiting list. More than 500 children waiting for a donor organ are between 1 and 5 years old.

“When Cameron and I first heard that it was a whole liver, we immediately prayed for that family. We knew the impact of what that meant and what, sacrifice that meant to some family and how selfless that was for them,” also said Evelyn’s mother.

Evelyn will continue her recovery at the children’s hospital in Cincinnati.

Next month the family will be hosting a trunk or treat to continue fundraising money for medical expenses for Evelyn.

To donate you can click here.