Wilmore remembers teacher who died in car crash

WILMORE, ky (WTVQ) – Hundreds of people came out to Wilmore Free Methodist Church Monday night to pay their respects to Abby Dobie, the West Jessamine high school the teacher who died in a single-car accident last week.

Friends and family remember Dobie as a joyful person. Katie Diddle knew Abby for more than five years the two became friends through their kids. Diddle said Dobie juggled all her different hats, gracefully. “And with a smile on her face, and a calm demeanor, and always a helpful encouraging word,” Diddle said.

“I’m not surprised at all by the number of people that came to support the family and say goodbye to Abby,” she said.

Dobie taught English for 16 years at West Jessamine High School. In 2020 she won West Jessamine High School teacher of the year.

“She was just an amazing young lady. Fun, smart, patient, kind. And she loved my son and my son loved her,” Ron Dobie, Dobie’s father-in-law, said. He also said the crowd Monday night speaks for itself on how beloved Abby was by the community. “She will always be Abby Dobie. Our special Abby Dobie,” he said.

Dobie is survived by her husband and three children. The funeral will be held at Wilmore Free Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The funeral service, will also be livestreamed on it’s You Tube channel.