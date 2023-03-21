Wilmore police donate motorcycle for raffle benefitting Eastern Ky. flood survivors

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wilmore police donated a motorcycle to a raffle that will use proceeds to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood survivors.

A 2018 Harley Davidson Sportster 48 Special XL 1200 motorcycle is being raffled off by AppalReD Legal Aid. The motorcycle has 4,405 miles and includes a saddlebag, helmet, lock and cover.

Tickets are $50 each and proceeds go to AppalReD and the Kentucky Crisis Fund “Appalachia Rises” administered by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

The “We Rise We Ride” drawing will be held on April 27.

To purchase a ticket, head here: https://riseandrideraffle.com/