Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival to feature over 80 booths this year

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival will feature over 80 booths for this year’s event in October.

This will be the 24th annual festival and there you can find live music, children’s activities and food trucks.

Vendors will be selling wood crafts, knitted and crocheted items, candles, soap, shaker boxes, wreaths, jewelry, dog treats, kettle corn, pottery and much more.

The festival will be held on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, head here: Wilmore Arts and Crafts Festival