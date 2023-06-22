Willie Carver Jr.’s ‘Gay Poems for Red States’ on Good Morning America

It’s Pride Month — and a Mt. Sterling high school educator who became Teacher of the Year and the voice of LGBTQ+ people in rural areas is now an author of poetry that comforts, inspires and educates people on LGBTQ+ issues across the nation.

After Willie Carver Jr. won the award, he endured months of harassment and attacks, which caused him to resign from his job. Willie is now a career academic advisor at the University of Kentucky and has written a book, Gay Poems for Red States.