Williamstown man killed in collision in Grant County

46-year old Harvey Nunn was pronounced dead the scene

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Williamstown man was killed Friday when a car crossed over into his lane of traffic, colliding with his car in Grant County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators says just before 9:30 p.m., 38-year old Michael Goodlett, of Glencoe, was driving a Mazda 6 on KY 467, in the 6600 block of Warsaw Road, when his car crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford Focus, driven by 46-year old Harvey Nunn, of Williamstown.

KSP says Nunn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 6 detectives and the Collision Reconstruction Units.

State Police were assisted at the accident scene by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies, Grant County Fire and EMS and the Grant County coroner.