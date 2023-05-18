Williamsburg police investigating church vandalism

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Williamsburg police are investigating vandalism at the Highland Park Baptist Church.

The vandalism occurred sometime between May 14-17 on the outside of the brick building.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance videos for anything that may assist with the investigation.

Below is one image of the vandalism. Police have another, however, chose to not share that image as it is “vulgar and inappropriate to post.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.