Williamsburg man charged with attacking woman with machete

Woman is stable but has a long road to recovery, according to police

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Williamsburg woman has a long road to recovery after a man was charged with attacking her with a machete.

According to Williamsburg police, officers were dispatched to a possible domestic situation on Sunday in the 200 block of South Second Street.

Once on scene, police say 31-year-old Darryl Alen Earls was at the front door covered in blood and a woman was found with life-threatening injuries to her head and face.

Police say Earls reportedly hit the woman multiple times in the face and head with a machete. The woman was taken to UK Medical Center for treatment. Police say the woman spent several hours in surgery and is stable but has a long road to recovery.

According to police, Earls is charged with assault 1st degree – domestic violence and murder – domestic violence. Earls was booked at the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,o00 cash bond. Williamsburg police continue to investigate.