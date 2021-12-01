Wilderness Trail Distillery announces further expansion

Fermentation capacity, more warehouses being added

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville plans to increase its daily production of bourbon and rye whiskey with an expansion of its fermentation operations.

The distillery will add six fermenters, made by Vendome Copper & Brass Works in Louisville.

“We are excited to add these fermenters for additional capacity and expanded fermentation times. The expansion will allow us to increase the number of barrels we produce per day and provide a lot more flexibility in our overall operations as we continue to grow,” said distillery co-founder and President Shane Baker.

Half of the fermenters, 4,000-gallons each, will be installed within the original distillery. Construction for the new ferm-house and the other three 20,000-gallon fermenters will begin at the first of the year.

The fermentation expansion is not the only area where Wilderness Trail is expanding. The distillery’s eighth warehouse, visible from Ky. 34, is almost complete. Warehouse K will house 24,624 barrels. Buzick Construction of Bardstown will build five more warehouses on the property’s southern ridge.

“We have been in constant construction since 2011 and we have a few more years of building to go before we begin rotating our larger warehouses with space of our new production each year. We produce 24/7, 350 days a year and soon will have produced a quarter million barrels and we are just blessed to be able to do what we do,” Baker said.