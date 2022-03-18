Wildcats to fight for SEC Championship on Saturday

Kentucky Gymnastics to kick off postseason in Birmingham

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The No. 9 nationally-ranked Kentucky Gymnastics team will compete at the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The SEC announced last Monday that the Wildcats will compete in the first session as an overall five seed.

The Wildcats are coming off the momentum of its last home meet of the season which set multiple records for the program and individuals. The night’s 197.650 set a new all-time program high score for UK. The Cats also set a new all-time high on bars scoring 49.757 on the event.

Gymnasts Anna Haigis, Josie Angeny and Cally Nixon were among multiple Wildcats who hit new high marks on their respective events.

UK will compete Saturday against Georgia, Arkansas and Missouri during Session I with Florida, LSU, Auburn, and Alabama in the evening for Session II.

Seeding for the SEC Gymnastics Championships was based on final regular-season National Qualifying Scores (NQS).

Session I will feature seeds 5-8 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Session II will feature seeds 1-4 at 8 p.m. ET. Both sessions of the championships will air live on SEC Network. Fans can stream Session I by clicking here and Session II by clicking here.

Fans can also follow live stats by clicking here.

SEC GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS SEEDING

Seed Team Team NQS 1. Florida 198.050 2. LSU 197.735 3. Auburn 197.650 4. Alabama 197.650 5. Kentucky 197.250 6. Missouri 197.190 7. Arkansas 196.820 8. Georgia 196.575

