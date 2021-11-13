Wildcats seek second C-USA tourney title on Sunday

No. 4 seed Kentucky, No. 6 seed Florida Atlantic to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky is set to compete for its second Conference USA Men’s Soccer Championship crown in a three-year span.

The fourth-seeded No. 15 Wildcats (13-1-4) will face sixth-seeded Florida Atlantic (9-6-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ at the same Transamerica Field where Kentucky capped off its 2018 C-USA regular season title with the first C-USA postseason tournament championship in program history.

The Wildcats advanced to the 2021 C-USA Championship final by way of a 3-0 shutout of top-seeded No. 14 FIU last Friday. Luke Andrews knocked in the game winner in the 54th minute, while Daniel Evans capped off the victory with the second brace of his career.

Goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner earned his 11th clean sheet in the win.

Florida Atlantic is set to compete in the C-USA Championship final for the first time in program history after earning its first ever wins in the tournament. The Owls knocked off reigning national champion and second-seeded No. 4 Marshall with a 3-1 upset in the semifinals.

Kentucky ended the regular season with a 3-0 win over Florida Atlantic at home on Nov. 5, igniting a three-game winning streak in which the Wildcats have outscored their opponents 9-1. Kentucky has never lost to Florida Atlantic in 11 all-time meetings.

Admission to all 2021 UK soccer matches at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex is free to the public. For the latest on the Kentucky men’s soccer team, follow @UKMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.