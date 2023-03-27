Wildcats avoid the sweep led by Ebbs

Kentucky run rules Aggies for the win

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (UK Athletics) –Taylor Ebbs hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning to score the sixth, seventh and eighth runs of the frame for the Wildcats as Kentucky used the strong start and a complete game from Stephanie Schoonover to run-rule No. 24 Texas A&M by a score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats saw their first eight-consecutive batters of the first inning all reach base, and score, without an out recorded by the Aggie defense allowing UK to jump out to the early lead and coast to the finish line behind Schoonover. Meeko Harrison, Karissa Hamilton and Taylor Ebbs all had multi-RBI hits in the frame, and the Wildcats took advantage of four Aggie errors to get ahead.

With Sunday’s win, Kentucky avoids a sweep and with the 10 runs scored, scored 10+ runs in two of the three games in the series. UK scored 14 runs in Saturday’s first game of the weekend and 10 runs in Sunday’s series finale.

Schoonover threw a complete game in the circle Sunday with five strikeouts and only allowing four Texas A&M baserunners to reach in the contest. She improves to 12-1 on the season with Sunday’s result and sits with a 1.45 ERA in 2023.

Kentucky now sits 20-7-1 on the season overall, 13 games above the .500 mark with a 4-2 record in Southeastern Conference games through two series. Texas A&M is now 19-11 on the season and is at 4-5 in the SEC through its three series played in 2023 under first-year head coach Trisha Ford.

UK will return to action Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Louisville Cardinals at John Cropp Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU with Pam Ward and former Arizona All-American, Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call from Lexington. Tickets are available at UKathletics.com.