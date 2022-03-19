Wild Lights opening postponed to Saturday due to forecasted severe weather

Annual light show feaures thousands of lanterns aglo throughout the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Louisville Zoo has announced opening night for Wild Lights has been bumped back to Saturday due to forecasted severe weather.

According to organizers, the annual light show feaures thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs throughout the Zoo. The outdoor event celebrates the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans.

According to the Louisville Zoo, ticket holders for Friday, March 18 will be able to use their tickets any night of the 2022 Wild Lights event.

Nightly shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and run from March 19 through June 5, 2022 Thursday’s through Sunday’s. Advance online tickets are required. You can purchase tickets and find more information HERE.