Wild Lights Christmas show returns for fifth year

The lights show includes more than 100,000 lights, a twenty foot tall guitar, a newly built nativity scene, and mega trees

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular holiday lights show in Jessamine County returned Saturday night for its fifth year.

Wild Lights in Nicholasville includes more than 100,000 lights, along with a photo station, snow machine, and lots of treats. It’s open nightly this holiday season from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

It includes a twenty-foot-tall guitar, a newly built nativity scene, and mega trees. The venue added some new events this year, including food truck Fridays.

Donations will also be accepted this year to help the area’s homeless community, with proceeds benefiting the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

“We just try to spread the word of Jesus through lights in a way that other people really wouldn’t expect it. Because you normally just hear about Him in church, but we are wanting to help people experience that during Christmas time out of the house,” said light show programmer Zachary Nielson.

The lights show will continue through January. Nielson says they’re expecting thousands of people to attend.

Wild Lights is located at 112 Bernie Trail, Nicholasville, Jessamine County 40356