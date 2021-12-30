Wild Health says local positivity rate at 16%

Testing demand likely to remain high, company says.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Demand for COVID tests in Lexington remains high, according to the company handling much of the testing.

And on top of that, the positivity rate continues to climb.

According to Wild Health, demand for COVID tests started increasing before Christmas and now is to the point where the company is testing more than 5,000 people a day in the city with that demand expected to continue “for the foreseeable future.”

“This current demand started prior to Christmas and we don’t see it slowing down due to omicron and the flu season,” said Wild Health’s Nick Murray, who noted the positivity rate among those tested currently is 16%.