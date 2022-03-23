Wild Health now providing COVID-19 house call service

Available seven days a week and includes a Telehealth consult

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Wild Health, in partnership with Wild Labs, announced Wednesday it’s expanded accessibility to COVID-19 testing from the comfort and convenience of their patients’ homes.

According to Wild Health, patients can now make appointments online and over the phone. Once an appointment has been made, a Wild Health Mobile Collection Specialist will be assigned and arrive on the date and time selected to administer a private and confidential COVID-19 test. Specialists will then keep in contact with patients and provide an ETA, updates, and notice of arrival.

A Telehealth visit with a licensed provider is now included with Wild Health testing services. Patients will receive a 3-5-minute virtual visit to discuss symptoms, possible exposure, and answer any questions they may have.

According to Wild Health, services are currently being offered in the greater Lexington and Louisville areas as well as northern Kentucky. Patients using their health insurance coverage will have no out-of-pocket expenses for any for the services provided. As a courtesy to Wild Health staff, patients are asked to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their visit. If patients do not have a mask of their own, one will be provided.

“Wild Health is expanding its ability to increase access to COVID-19 testing by meeting our patients where they live,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Operations and Training. “As an organization, we are committed to breaking down barriers to testing to ensure anyone who would like to be tested is given that opportunity.”

Appointments can be made at:

Lexington: wildlabsathomelexington.as.me/

Louisville: www.wildlabsathomelouisville.as.me/

Northern Kentucky: wildlabsathome.as.me/nky

Calling 859.594.7408 for all regions

According to Wild Health, in February of 2020, Wild Health began performing COVID-19 testing for its patients in their in-house lab. Throughout 2020, they grew to testing to over 200,000 people, at 70+ locations in 18 states. At its peak in December of 2021, their team tested more than 4,000 people at one site and 16,000 people in a single day across Kentcuky.

“Wild Health is here for our community and will continue to meet the needs of our patients at our clinics and in their homes,” Merz added. “These are our families, friends, and neighbors, and we are steadfast in our conviction to keeping them healthy and safe.”