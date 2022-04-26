Wild Health now offering house call service for flu testing

Available seven days a week and includes a Telehealth consult

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Wild Health, in partnership with Wild Labs, announced Tuesday that it has expanded accessibility to influenza A and B and COVID-19 testing from the comfort and convenience of their patients’ homes in Floyd and Pike Counties.

Through a simple scheduling process, patients can now make appointments online and over the phone for a time of their choosing. Once an appointment has been made, a Wild Health Mobile Collection Specialist will be assigned and arrive on the date and time selected to administer your private and confidential influenza and/or COVID-19 test. Like many of the food delivery apps, Specialists will keep in contact with patients and provide an ETA, updates, and notice of arrival.

Additionally, a Telehealth visit with a licensed provider is now included with Wild Health testing services. Patients will receive a 3-5-minute virtual visit to discuss symptoms, possible exposure, and answer any questions they may have.

As a courtesy to Wild Health staff, patients are asked to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their visit. If patients do not have a mask of their own, one will be provided.

“Wild Health is expanding its ability to increase access to influenza and COVID-19 testing by meeting our patients where they live,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Operations and Training. “As an organization, we are committed to breaking down barriers to testing to ensure anyone who would like to be tested is given that opportunity.”

Appointments can be made at www.wildlabsky.com or by calling 859.594.7408.

Once patients make an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email and their Wild Health Collection Specialist will call or text you with an approximate time of arrival.

Wild Health has been a trusted member of the Kentucky medical community for years and, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, adapted their operations to perform COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in partnership with local, state, and federal health care agencies.

In February of 2020, Wild Health began performing COVID-19 testing for its patients in their in-house lab. Throughout 2020, they grew to testing to over 200,000 people, at 70+ locations in 18 states. At its peak in December of 2021, their team tested more than 4,000 people at one site and 16,000 people in a single day across Kentucky.

Wild Health partners include major universities, Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses, and community organizations. Through a relationship with the University of Kentucky they were able to offer free COVID-19 testing to all Kentuckians who desired this service. Through Wild Health’s Test-To-Stay program they served 350-plus schools throughout the commonwealth including Fayette County Public Schools. They have also worked with Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville.

As of March of 2022, Wild Health’s total testing numbers climbed to some 700,000 and pop-up vaccination clinics at over 500 locations while performing more than 75,000 vaccines.

“Wild Health is here for our community and will continue to meet the needs of our patients at our clinics and in their homes,” Merz added. “These are our families, friends, and neighbors, and we are steadfast in our conviction to keep them healthy and safe.”