Wild Health Field says safety is a priority, new conversations about security

A shooting Saturday night left seven people injured at a private event at Wild Health Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting over the weekend at Wild Health Field left 7 people injured at a private birthday party. Since the incident was at the home of the Lexington Legends and Wild Health Genomes, Saturday’s double header was cancelled but games went on as scheduled Sunday.

“Very, very sad that that ever happened at this facility,” says Lexington Legends President and CEO Andy Shea.

Shea says what happened Saturday is heartbreaking but an isolated event.

“It was isolated to this private event that was in the wee hours of the night,” says Shea. “As we move forward with Legends baseball, with Genomes baseball, this is the same facility that it’s been for 22 years, where it is safe, secure and just a great place to enjoy the day with your friends, family, kids, coworkers, just even if you’re by yourself it’s a great place to be.”

Shea says Wild Health Field keeps safety a priority for all who visit the property. While Shea says specific security measures can’t be discussed, he says this event has opened up conversations about what Wild Health Field can do going forward.

“These conversations have led to additional measures and additional conversations. While it may be private property, we of course have a great 22-year relationship with Lexington Police, with other law enforcement so that is part of these conversations and part of the protocol as we enter into the final three weeks of the season,” says Shea.

The Lexington Legends say it doesn’t expect the shooting Saturday to impact turnout for the rest of the season’s games. Shea says he’s looking forward to meeting fans and watching baseball together for many years to come.