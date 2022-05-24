Wild Health Covid-19 testing moving to Wild Health Field

Primary COVID testing location relocating to stadium that bears the Wild Health name

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Wild Health will be moving its primary COVID-19 testing location in Lexington, beginning June 1st, from College Way to Wild Health Field, located at 207 Legends Lane. Testing will remain available at College Way through Tuesday, May 31.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Wild Health says it adapted its operations to perform COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in February 2020. Wild Health partnered with organizations throughout the commonwealth, including the University of Kentucky, which possessed the infrastructure to facilitate a safe and efficient system. With that partnership, Wild Health says it was able to perform over 600,000 tests and over 50,000 vaccinations at UK alone.

“One of the most important lessons we learned through the COVID pandemic is that essential health care requires collaborations like the one between the University of Kentucky and Wild Health to effectively provide for the communities we serve,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Advancement. “We are grateful for the many positive outcomes this collaborative effort created.”

Wild Health will offer daily testing at Wild Health Field, and accepts most major insurance plans as well as self-pay at all of its Kentucky testing and vaccination locations.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership with the Lexington Legends and Genomes while continuing to provide the world class service and solutions our clients have come to expect from us,” said Dr. Luke Murray, Executive Director of Telemedicine.

Additionally, Wild Health, in partnership with Wild Labs, is offering a new Dasher Service which offers influenza A and B and COVID-19 testing from the comfort and convenience of patients’ homes. Click here or call 859-594-7408 to schedule an appointment. Also visit Wild Health’s website for more information on services, testing locations and hours of operation.