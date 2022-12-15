Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WBKO) — Another twist in the death of a Tennessee man whose body was found in Kentucky several months ago.

His estranged wife, whose friends suspect had something to do with his death, is now also dead.

“He told me that he was going to go with his tuxedo for my wedding and that he just had to stop at a client’s house to do a service call,” said Michael Harding’s friend Preston Cleary.

And that was the last time Cleary ever heard from his friend. This was in September.

“He called me and said Mike’s missing. And in the back of my mind, I had known what happened,” Cleary said.

The last time Michael was seen alive was in the Burnsville area. It was days later that he was found shot to death in an empty Cumberland County home.

Shouldn’t have been done that way, you know, nothing in this world to take anybody that way,” Cleary said.

Kentucky State Police released that Thomas O’Donnell was arrested in California for Michael’s murder. A family friend told WBKO that he believes his wife, Julie Harding was behind his friend’s death.

“And we all believe that she had Mike murdered, hired you got to have Mike murdered that…He wouldn’t know that, he would suspect. And I believe it was months of planning,” Cleary said.

The same day that O’Donnell was arrested, Julie was charged with trespassing in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Cleary shared this Ring camera footage saying that she was trying to take Michael’s dog from his girlfriend’s home. Two days later, Julie was found dead in Clay County, Tennessee.

“She left a note saying that Mike, I guess you win,” said Cleary.

Cleary said that Julie and Mike were married for two years but had been separated for a while and were going through a bad divorce.

“He was in fear for his life as well because his doors were chained up. They were propped up. So like you were trying to keep someone out and I think he knew what she was capable,” said Cleary.

Julie was a California Highway Patrol commander and had been with the agency since 1999. She was on leave at the time of her death. The TBI is investigating her death and says no foul play is suspected. Officials have not confirmed that Julie was behind Michael’s death at this time.

Meanwhile, Cleary says all he can do now is reflect on the good memories he had with his friend over the past several years and hope for truth and justice.

“Mike was truly just a good-hearted individual, hope to see this over with. And I can find rest in peace,” Cleary said.