Width restrictions in place on Mountain Parkway in Powell County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers are ignoring posted limitations

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Width restrictions are in place on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway between Stanton and Slade in Powell County for a bridge deck repair project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work will require narrowed lanes and width restrictions until the first week of July.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the eastbound carriageway was restricted to one 11-foot lane on Monday, June 6, at the bridge crossing the North Fork of the Red River near mile marker 28. An overwidth vehicle has already ignored the warning signage and continued into the work zone, requiring special efforts to get it turned around to avoid the narrowed bridge through which it would not fit. The westbound lane closure will begin on Wednesday, June 8.

The bridges are located near Bowen in Powell County, between Exit 22 (KY 213) and Exit 33 (KY 11).

Vehicles with loads wider than 11 feet must detour via Exit 22 to KY 213 north to KY 11 south to re-enter the parkway at Exit 33 if traveling eastbound; and via Exit 33 to KY 11 north to KY 213 south to re-enter the parkway at Exit 22 if traveling westbound. Advance signage is in place to warn drivers of overwidth vehicles that they must exit.

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns as work shifts from one lane to the other and traffic control devices are adjusted accordingly.

The work is scheduled to be complete by July 3.