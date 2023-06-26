Why didn’t weather radios sound Sunday night in Madison County? Officials working to find out

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Weather radios didn’t sound off ahead of a severe storm that brought damaging wind, rain and hail to Madison County Sunday night. Now, officials are working to find out why.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency, in a press release, says when the National Weather Service issues an alert based on its data, that alert should be distributed to TV, radio, cell phones and AlertFM receivers. However, those AlertFM receivers didn’t activate with storm warnings issued by the NWS on Sunday.

Madison County EMA and the NWS say they are now working together trying to determine what caused this omission.

“AlertFM receivers were provided with Federal funding due to the presence of chemical weapon destruction happening in Madison County, and should deliver severe weather notifications like a typical weather radio,” EMA said. “AlertFM is new for Madison County, and we want everyone to be able to take advantage of these devices to keep your family safe.”

ABC 36 will continue to follow this and bring you the latest information.