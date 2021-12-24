Whitlock leaving Scott Sheriff’s Department for top cop job in Stamping Ground

Friday is Sheriff’s Sgt. Don Whitlock’s last day with the Sheriff’s Department after almost 20 years. He is leaving to become the police chief in the Scott County town of Stamping Ground.

Whitlock has served as patrol deputy, bike officer, Field Training Officer, Use of Force/Taser Instructor and graduated from the Academy for Police Supervision at DOCJT after obtaining the rank of sergeant. He also spent several years as a detective.

“Today is a bittersweet day around the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Don Whitlock will ride his last shift along side the men and women here … During his time with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, he has never shied away from the hard work and assignments that better our agency and the community. He loves Scott County and you can always find him at community events, schools and civic groups talking about the sheriff’s office and how to stay safe,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.